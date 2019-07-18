Beese Fulmer Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered by $436,692 Its Stake

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 2.61 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 13,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $821.69. About 30,707 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insur holds 1.24 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Snow Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mason Street accumulated 0.7% or 628,007 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.47% or 232,344 shares. Whittier Tru Communications stated it has 607,502 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.44% or 504,530 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Llc holds 0.28% or 11,244 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Co holds 8,700 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc accumulated 451,957 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.07% or 71,744 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com holds 15,302 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc holds 220,810 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares to 28,063 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 12,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 60,818 shares. Amer Gp owns 10,052 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 2,486 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 322 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fort LP reported 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 185 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 300 were reported by Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Advsrs Preferred Lc owns 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 106 shares. 382 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management L P. Vanguard Grp owns 2.74M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Limited Liability Co has 2.29% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 670 shares. 1,500 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Magloth Christian. The insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold 34,000 shares worth $22.59 million. 384 shares valued at $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 5,755 shares valued at $3.83 million was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. Another trade for 7,180 shares valued at $4.78M was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH.