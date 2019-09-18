Beech Hill Advisors Upped By $450,425 Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) SI Increased By 13.5%

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) had an increase of 13.5% in short interest. LCUT’s SI was 439,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.5% from 387,300 shares previously. With 34,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s short sellers to cover LCUT’s short positions. The SI to Lifetime Brands Inc’s float is 3.58%. The stock decreased 7.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 11,869 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 10,475 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 130,640 shares with $5.66 million value, up from 120,165 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $184.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 130,224 shares. Moreover, Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.34% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb Incorporated reported 800 shares stake. Pacific Ridge Lc has invested 1.25% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 149,845 are held by Northern Tru. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). State Street Corporation has 199,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 18,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 7,767 shares. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.63 million shares or 21.06% of their US portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.37% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 17,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 8,814 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 25,526 shares.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days Left Until Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. $422,880 worth of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was bought by Centre Partners V – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.42% above currents $36.5 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, August 28.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Shares for $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott.