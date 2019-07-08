Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.92 Million; Market Value Declined; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $3.07 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 155,493 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 23,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 88,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 6.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 24,813 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 5,665 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Legal General Gp Plc invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ftb Advsrs owns 351 shares. Millennium Mgmt owns 165,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,961 shares. Victory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 971,489 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 10,821 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct holds 1.33% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Penn Cap Mngmt Com has 0.84% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 244,934 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.66% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 7.22M are owned by Nordea Inv. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 38,862 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,714 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation invested in 0.04% or 56,600 shares. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Harvest, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,202 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 42,308 were reported by Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Company. California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Davidson Advsr has 4,233 shares. Estabrook Management accumulated 141,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 884,993 shares. Cordasco Network has 24,258 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 2.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 129,956 shares.