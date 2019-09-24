Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $333,600 as Share Price Rose; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Position in Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Has Trimmed by $576,840

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.50M, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 295,158 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 9,500 shares to 60,445 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,919 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 561,394 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Centurylink Invest Co stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 38,800 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.8% or 118,404 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 28,090 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 783,609 shares. Van Eck Associates has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 301,274 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 105,379 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 436,619 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,822 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 2.72 million shares. Ami Asset Mngmt reported 454,252 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 864,951 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.31% stake. Enterprise Fincl Ser stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CWST) by 353,885 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $58.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:AHH).