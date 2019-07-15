Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 12,028 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares to 6,349 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

