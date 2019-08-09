Beech Hill Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Raised Holding by $2.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 10.33 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.54M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest: Antero Resources Has Potential for Multiple Expansion With a Kicker – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer holds 11,712 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 50,470 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 554,143 shares. Sailingstone Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 12.29% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Services Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 15,144 shares. World Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 10,909 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 2.52M shares. Alpinvest Bv has invested 1.44% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management reported 814,852 shares. Fernwood Management Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 1.69 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.