Beech Hill Advisors Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Stake in Gentex Com (GNTX) Cut by $500,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 2.31M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 483,511 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital Inc stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Strum Towne invested in 47,665 shares or 3.94% of the stock. Whittier accumulated 0.94% or 277,487 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Company reported 5,685 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stevens Cap LP has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,000 shares. State Street Corp reported 74.77M shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Sather Fincl Gru has 6.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Srs Mgmt has 2.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati holds 2.43% or 542,000 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Comm Ca holds 3.29% or 1.14M shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taylor Asset Management owns 3,500 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.43% or 1.04M shares. Greenbrier Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 100,000 shares stake.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 230,385 shares to 345,588 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,725 shares, and has risen its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 100,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 48,486 shares stake. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.49% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 71,000 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 75,051 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,668 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 177,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Mgmt has invested 1.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Citizens Bancorp & Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 83 shares. Parsec Financial accumulated 27,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Provident Management holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.34 million shares. 22,752 are owned by Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. 20,825 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 45,669 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.