Beech Hill Advisors Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Decreased by $333,600 as Share Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Puzo Michael J Raised Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $231.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,348 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,152 shares to 49,543 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.