Beech Hill Advisors Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $2.98 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding Has Increased by Symmetry Peak Management Llc

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 3.24M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

