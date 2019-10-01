Beech Hill Advisors Stake In Applied Matls (AMAT) Was Has Lifted; National Pension Service Has Trimmed Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake by $759,220 as Stock Declined

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 5,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 181,870 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 187,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.86. About 1.09 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 10,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 112,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, up from 102,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 5.67 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.16 million for 8.83 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 5,210 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 38,441 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 3,669 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,442 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 630 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs. Parkside National Bank Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.02% or 30,538 shares. Macquarie Group holds 5,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 362,632 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 16,823 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Moreover, Aqr Cap Lc has 0.18% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 15,043 shares to 284,191 shares, valued at $64.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

