Beech Hill Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $3.32 Million; Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Hill (HRC) Position by $1.58 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 208,247 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.91 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health Inc by 205,750 shares to 541,114 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80M for 21.65 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

