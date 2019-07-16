Beech Hill Advisors Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Daruma Capital Management Lowered Mastec (MTZ) Stake By $1.12 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 23,431 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 10.53%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 52,141 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 75,572 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $3.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 308,052 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 72.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 3,024 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 7,199 shares with $799,000 value, up from 4,175 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $261.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Blackhill has invested 4.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peavine Cap Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 8,000 shares. Macroview Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 159 shares stake. Choate Advisors stated it has 17,333 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 21,202 are held by Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 961,532 shares. 2.78M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap Management Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 1.20 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field And Main Bancorporation reported 16,861 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Lc has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Professional Advisory Service has 3.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,101 were reported by Valmark Advisers.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,450 shares to 88,497 valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 22,309 shares and now owns 150,433 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.14 million for 11.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc reported 19,212 shares. 228,217 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 4,843 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 27,400 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Lc has invested 1.4% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The Wisconsin-based Dana Incorporated has invested 0.1% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Hrt Financial Lc accumulated 0.05% or 6,618 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Da Davidson & Comm invested in 12,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr holds 26 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) stake by 281,240 shares to 747,221 valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) stake by 32,624 shares and now owns 685,306 shares. Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MasTec had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $61 target.