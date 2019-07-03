Beech Hill Advisors Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $378,800; Saexploration Holdings (SAEX) SI Decreased By 2.73%

Saexploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) had a decrease of 2.73% in short interest. SAEX’s SI was 302,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.73% from 311,100 shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 0 days are for Saexploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s short sellers to cover SAEX’s short positions. The SI to Saexploration Holdings Inc’s float is 14.64%. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 56,813 shares traded. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) has declined 88.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SAEX News: 15/03/2018 – Correct: SAExploration Holdings 4Q Loss $15.9M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Buys Into SAExploration Holdings; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES DECREASED 80.9% TO $4.8 MLN FROM $25.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAExploration Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr $3.79; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CORPORATION FOR QUARTER WAS $1.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/05/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS – SAE CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE ALL OF PROJECTS IN BACKLOG ON MARCH 31, 2018 DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 15/03/2018 SAExploration Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $1.69; 15/05/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $35.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $49.8 MLN; 04/05/2018 – DJ SAExploration Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAEX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 13.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 4,735 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 40,524 shares with $3.27M value, up from 35,789 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $109.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 12.45M shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI

More notable recent SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2019: SAEX, BP, PBR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SAExploration Completes Largest Shallow Water Ocean-Bottom Marine Seismic Project in Company’s History – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2019: GTLS,SAEX,TS – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAExploration Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $14.80 million. The Company’s seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Gp, Illinois-based fund reported 10,083 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 116,044 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0.97% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,685 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 3.90M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 48,311 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cordasco holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 752 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated holds 4,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,655 shares. 10,210 were accumulated by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 73,211 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd accumulated 0% or 708 shares. Wright Ser Incorporated holds 33,735 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 827,061 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 14,735 shares to 27,025 valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 23,182 shares and now owns 65,808 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.