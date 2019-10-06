Beech Hill Advisors Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Raised; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Its Holding in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (EDN) by $372,240

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (EDN) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 20,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 79,320 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 62,989 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive

More notable recent Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Argentine Stocks Continued to Rebound on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pampa Energia: An Argentine Utility That’s Anything but Boring – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2011. More interesting news about Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS To Invest $220 Million In Louisville Maintenance Hangar – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

