Beech Hill Advisors Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding by $889,800

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 2.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 41,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, down from 48,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 227,444 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.52 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.