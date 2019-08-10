Beech Hill Advisors Position In Abbvie (ABBV) Was Boosted; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Valuation Rose, Par Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $39.20 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.09M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 738,926 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,614 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc invested in 0.95% or 198,718 shares. Pacific Mngmt has invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.72 million shares. 14,842 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Intrust Bancorporation Na has 16,655 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest has invested 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 6,515 are held by Amica Retiree Medical. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 170,689 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Jlb & reported 1.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fil Ltd reported 46 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 366,453 shares. Camarda Advisors invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,450 shares to 88,497 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Invest Associate Inc has 0.08% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 43,460 shares. Rothschild And Communications Asset Us, New York-based fund reported 230,186 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 1.19% or 29,300 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 902,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 238,770 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Selway Asset reported 0.55% stake. Amg Trust National Bank invested in 0.05% or 15,466 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Parkside Bancshares And owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Srb Corp invested in 0.06% or 11,608 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 170 shares.

