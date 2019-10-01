Beech Hill Advisors Maintains Position in General Mtrs Co (GM); International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose While Modera Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $932,696

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 325,825 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 13,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 129,406 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 116,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 1.12 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM frontrunner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT RUB 4.14 BLN VS RUB 2.46 BLN YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULES FOR GM’S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES WILL BE ASSEMBLED AT ITS BROWNSTOWN PLANT; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 6,867 shares to 108,819 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.