Beech Hill Advisors Maintains Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS); Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Albion Financial Group Upped Stake by $380,144 as Share Value Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,080 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 17,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.84. About 2.88M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 2.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery from Hurricane Dorian – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune (ADAP) Gets Orphan Drug Status for T-cell Therapy – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.