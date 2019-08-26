Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Telus (TU) Holder Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $10.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 55.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 281,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 227,396 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 508,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36B market cap company. It closed at $35.54 lastly. It is up 1.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsrs reported 58,014 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.31% or 7.53 million shares. National Bank has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 2.43% or 150,764 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag A And Assocs holds 71,019 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. 2,653 were accumulated by Fundx Grp Ltd Com. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 136,726 shares. Capstone Finance Advsrs Inc reported 50,931 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Lc owns 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,134 shares. First Amer Comml Bank has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Of Vermont holds 2.79% or 170,941 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc reported 1.12% stake. Brandywine Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.9% or 1.45M shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 6.39 million shares to 99.18 million shares, valued at $3.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 47,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

