Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Clorox Co (CLX)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Clorox Co (CLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 282 funds started new and increased holdings, while 299 decreased and sold their equity positions in Clorox Co. The funds in our database now possess: 95.58 million shares, down from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Clorox Co in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 251 Increased: 214 New Position: 68.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 33.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 4,799 shares with $670,000 value, down from 7,199 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.09 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 10.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company for 2.78 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 101,650 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 3.77% invested in the company for 59,204 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.7% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.98 million shares traded or 107.84% up from the average. The Clorox Company (CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 23.72 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, September 19.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.