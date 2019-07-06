Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Rose; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Valuation Declined

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Management Lc invested in 28,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 68,991 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.44 million shares. 115,000 were reported by Kj Harrison And Prtnrs. 6.21 million are held by Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company has 13,663 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.03 million shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 732,696 shares. 491,393 were accumulated by Jabodon Pt. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa reported 650,000 shares. Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.