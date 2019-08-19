Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; Markel (MKL) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $496,548 as Share Price Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1147.3. About 34,735 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD) by 6,582 shares to 48,397 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 2,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. 100 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $101,300.

