Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $713,800; As Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Stock Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Cut by $1.34 Million Its Position

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 61.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 83,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 52,780 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $876,000, down from 136,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 34,699 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 51,896 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 43,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 1.60 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 112,482 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Cypress, Florida-based fund reported 5,882 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 0.06% or 98,965 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Sei Communication has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 57,417 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 18,342 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 419,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.61 million shares or 1.34% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 151 shares. Laffer Invests accumulated 7,049 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 243 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Secs Group reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 55,577 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,806 shares to 631,934 shares, valued at $68.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 46,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 181,000 shares. 453,054 are held by Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Com. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 21,251 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested 0.1% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Reik Co Limited Com invested in 0.56% or 126,075 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 19,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 328,474 shares. Foundation Res Management holds 0.52% or 152,561 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). 11,140 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust Communication. Towerview Ltd Liability owns 3.69 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 82,816 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 267,868 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).