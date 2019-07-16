Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose; As Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Declined, Third Security Has Lifted by $514,995 Its Position

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 686,181 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes reported 0.38% stake. Dudley And Shanley accumulated 3.7% or 128,810 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 8,307 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 1.51% or 35,176 shares. 3,176 are owned by Bruni J V &. Moreover, Cardinal Mgmt has 1.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Forbes J M & Llp owns 112,572 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Grp Lc has 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Fincl holds 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 542,000 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 1.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,028 shares. 1,833 are owned by Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited Liability.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,685 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,497 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Ltd accumulated 10,507 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Limited Liability holds 842,665 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com reported 140,031 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 5,972 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 351,206 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Price T Rowe Md reported 29,895 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 15,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 35,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 11,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 14,800 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).