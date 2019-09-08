Beech Hill Advisors Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Telos Capital Management Stake In Qualcomm (QCOM) Was Has Increased

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Incorporated accumulated 27,541 shares. Cap Ww Investors reported 18.01 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 430,653 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 300,506 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Group Llc has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 356,300 shares. Cap Intll Ltd Ca accumulated 77,743 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 182,461 shares or 2% of the stock. Northern Tru accumulated 15.48 million shares. Greatmark Inv Inc accumulated 153,872 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 2,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited reported 65 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares to 13,081 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

