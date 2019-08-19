Beech Hill Advisors Increases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Position by $319,218

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 288,234 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 1,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 86,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 85,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $250.37. About 14,792 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Duff Phelps stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M Holdg Securities Inc holds 0.35% or 31,881 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Wheatland Advsr invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 60,500 are owned by Hudson Bay Lp. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 46,625 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,100 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 3,705 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,801 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 195,177 shares to 55,831 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,040 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Llc accumulated 20,470 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Hills Bancshares And Tru Com holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 15,797 shares. Pennsylvania Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 14,200 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 3,337 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested in 23,033 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset North America holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,123 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.05% or 277,665 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 53,233 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 19,377 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 1,456 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caxton Ltd Partnership invested in 1,450 shares.

