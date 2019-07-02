Beech Hill Advisors Increases Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake Maintained by Sio Capital Management Llc

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 144,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 179,052 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 11.61 million shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares to 150,433 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie SWOT Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Allergan plc to AbbVie Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability Corp reported 117,600 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beacon Gp holds 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,097 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,901 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,530 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 142,827 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 33,471 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De has 3.14 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,209 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 76,696 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 402,769 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 109,490 shares. 60,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation. Stone Run Capital Limited Co holds 0.19% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio.