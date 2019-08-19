Beech Hill Advisors Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $378,800; Market Value Declined; V3 Capital Management LP Position in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Has Lowered by $2.02 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 209,148 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 5.38M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 704,110 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $51.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 642,369 shares or 0.43% of the stock. State Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 103,591 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Los Angeles & Equity Incorporated holds 0.35% or 784,586 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 67,131 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.28 million shares. Moreover, Liberty Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,213 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.32% or 25,548 shares. First Western stated it has 3,677 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc has 3,813 shares. Barbara Oil owns 20,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 254,902 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability owns 7,102 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.