Beech Hill Advisors Holds Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); First Long Is (FLIC) Valuation Declined While United Asset Strategies Trimmed by $325,460 Its Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 1.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 17,684 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.07% or 15,028 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 3,455 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 7.11 million shares stake. Bank & Trust owns 13,084 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd invested in 0.08% or 21,753 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vision Cap Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 10,570 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,547 shares. Citadel Ltd Company reported 169,876 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs Inc, Kentucky-based fund reported 112,209 shares. 836,107 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 3,459 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 2,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 991,478 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,841 shares to 25,382 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 29,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.56M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability reported 22,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,810 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Rbf Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 15,750 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.10M shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 919,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Chilton Limited Co holds 0.07% or 111,791 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC).