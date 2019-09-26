Beech Hill Advisors Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; As United States Stl New (X) Market Value Declined, Capital Innovations Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 8.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 7.16M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 8,622 shares to 44,777 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 865 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

