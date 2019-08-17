Beech Hill Advisors Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.98 Million; Matthews International Capital Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.23 million, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 15,400 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $52.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,700 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,685 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,114 were reported by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 123,863 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson Mcclain has 1,490 shares. Blue Fincl Cap reported 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 21,655 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 528,872 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 627,258 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stack Financial Mngmt reported 1.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heartland Advsr Inc stated it has 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 12,852 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 5.93M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Field & Main Fincl Bank owns 4,976 shares. 234,048 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against CVS Health Corporation – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.