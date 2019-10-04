Beech Hill Advisors Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Independent Bank (INDB) Has 2.62 Sentiment

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 13.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 13,977 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 117,937 shares with $6.43 million value, up from 103,960 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $79.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 5.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 118 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 45 sold and decreased equity positions in Independent Bank Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 26.64 million shares, up from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 81 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 20.88% above currents $61.22 stock price. CVS Health had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, September 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 78,446 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $46.82M for 12.97 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 580,133 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 529,013 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 1.38% invested in the company for 19,717 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.