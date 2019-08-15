Beech Hill Advisors Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $332,640; Stock Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Upped Stake by $18.91 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 4.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 78,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588.69 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $270.45. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 240,031 shares to 251,050 shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 512,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares to 150,433 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

