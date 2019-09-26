Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $333,600; Stock Rose; As Csx (CSX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $423.93 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 5.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513.39 million, down from 12.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 864,394 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 865 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset stated it has 645,776 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,125 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rbo & Co Limited Co invested in 5.58% or 170,264 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.84% or 52,583 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 204,221 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 16,795 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Haverford accumulated 3.74% or 77,175 shares. Architects reported 11,874 shares. Associated Banc invested in 161,329 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Community Bank Na invested in 38,684 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 1.78M are owned by Swedbank. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 3.98M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.82% stake. St James Co Ltd Company, Texas-based fund reported 222,823 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 480,354 shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $911.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 17.17 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CSX Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Shares Gain – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 2.22 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wetherby Asset reported 25,720 shares. Park Natl Oh accumulated 263,452 shares. Co Retail Bank owns 61,651 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Lc stated it has 68,574 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 2,822 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,668 shares. Kings Point holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 2,262 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.05% or 6,430 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 0.31% or 44,372 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 881,711 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The New York-based Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has invested 1.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).