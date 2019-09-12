Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed By $333,600 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; FREEHOLD ROYALTY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FRHLF) Shorts Lowered By 11.89%

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 33.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 4,799 shares with $670,000 value, down from 7,199 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

FREEHOLD ROYALTY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had a decrease of 11.89% in short interest. FRHLF’s SI was 718,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.89% from 815,800 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 66 days are for FREEHOLD ROYALTY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)’s short sellers to cover FRHLF’s short positions. It closed at $5.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 9,151 shares to 53,067 valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 10,476 shares and now owns 112,887 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 929,511 were accumulated by Cortland Advisers. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc owns 3,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 131,150 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 2.23% or 1.65M shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barclays Pcl invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 436,619 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.28% or 23,961 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors has 27,554 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Bennicas & Associate holds 20,675 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.86% or 198,839 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc invested in 0.61% or 14,047 shares. Mengis Mgmt reported 29,192 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.57% above currents $136.19 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. develops and produces oil and natural gas primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $646.23 million. The firm focuses on acquiring and managing gas and oil royalties; and developing and producing gas and oil assets, as well as natural gas liquids and potash properties. It has a 98.33 P/E ratio. It also has royalty interests in eight potash mines in Saskatchewan.