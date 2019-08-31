Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.98 Million as Share Value Declined; Chesley Taft & Associates Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 77,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 66,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 6,227 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Wesbanco National Bank Inc has 243,592 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.88% or 25,520 shares. 2,203 were reported by Architects Inc. Hartford Fincl Management stated it has 40,035 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.17% or 198,995 shares in its portfolio. 249,238 were accumulated by Fiduciary Co. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.05% or 22,385 shares. Boston Rech & Inc invested in 1.42% or 63,142 shares. 182,787 were accumulated by Dsc Advsr Lp. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 26,653 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Broadview Llc has 6,780 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.08% or 64,023 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 10.57 million shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,433 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,202 shares to 183,915 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,225 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Putnam Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.81M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 81,039 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank reported 0.41% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedge L LP Nc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43,560 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1,284 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd holds 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,831 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct owns 19,542 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 3.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 44,630 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 2.01% or 107,300 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 227,858 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,667 shares. 22,340 are owned by Oakwood Mgmt Limited Ca. Polaris Greystone Gru reported 71,685 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.