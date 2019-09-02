Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Vmware (VMW) Stake by $409,500

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt has invested 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scharf Invests reported 1.74 million shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 14,543 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sei Invs Comm holds 0.15% or 850,377 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier invested in 0.24% or 145,405 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated owns 1,500 shares. Schroder Investment Group stated it has 484,437 shares. Twin has 15.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 536,407 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 819,819 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 167,659 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,112 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Mgmt Inc has 0.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 89,470 shares. Stanley has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,967 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,497 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $391.13M for 34.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41,048 shares to 324,541 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 27,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).