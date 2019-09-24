Beech Hill Advisors Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $333,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Financial Architects Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 3,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 2.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 1.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Mgmt Nv has 15,560 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors reported 24,127 shares. 16,494 were reported by Choate Inv Advisors. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,364 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 44,381 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp And Company has 128,015 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 2.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Capital Management has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 21,934 shares. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Grp holds 0.45% or 16,461 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ltd owns 8,011 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 25.57 million are held by Bank Of America De. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,900 shares to 15,935 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 98,963 shares to 104,395 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 2.88% or 47,742 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group Incorporated has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 219,996 shares. Hall Kathryn A owns 5,861 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,766 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 18,085 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 12.89M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 212,366 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 22,172 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 159,677 shares. Florida-based Cumberland Advsrs has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Money Ltd Co owns 67,223 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Mngmt owns 50,481 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com invested in 1.51% or 88,719 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.