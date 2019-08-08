Beech Hill Advisors Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Shorts at Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Raised By 19.24%

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 72.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 3,024 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 7,199 shares with $799,000 value, up from 4,175 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $242.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX) had an increase of 19.24% in short interest. TPTX’s SI was 1.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.24% from 985,400 shares previously. With 263,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s short sellers to cover TPTX’s short positions. The stock increased 5.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 100,194 shares traded. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

More notable recent Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Turning Point Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Turning Point Therapeutics’ CEO to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Point Therapeutics Appoints Biotechnology Investment Banker Yi Larson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 13.01% above currents $134.86 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc accumulated 1,243 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,575 were reported by Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Orrstown Fincl reported 1.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jag Ltd owns 47,123 shares. Wade G W And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,768 shares. Sei Company reported 308,872 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management has 1,254 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 1.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,334 shares. 64,685 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Kepos Capital LP has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,576 were accumulated by Montag A And Assoc. 11,485 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Everett Harris Ca has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 77,381 shares to 20,506 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 520 shares and now owns 5,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.