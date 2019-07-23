Beech Hill Advisors Has Increased By $435,925 Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake By $1.09 Billion

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 9,275 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 113,700 shares with $5.43M value, up from 104,425 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $69.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 12.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 21.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 11,974 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 68,957 shares with $6.28B value, up from 56,983 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $135.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 2.99 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 28.13% above currents $42.77 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $63 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 328,685 shares. Hexavest reported 4,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 138,060 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Llc reported 1,875 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 753,200 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 13,316 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 32,461 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 102,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc has 1.66% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 249,635 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Co accumulated 28,568 shares. Beacon Financial Grp, Texas-based fund reported 79,230 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors owns 4,125 shares. Florida-based Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Street Corp reported 68.91 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership owns 989,293 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,450 shares to 88,497 valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 33,685 shares and now owns 5,860 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 191,356 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt reported 106,530 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gideon Advisors Inc reported 5,623 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 145,945 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5.53M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 136,962 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Co accumulated 0.08% or 8,941 shares. Randolph holds 1.91% or 107,115 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associates holds 14,766 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Reliance Commerce Of Delaware reported 15,715 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 148,900 shares. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Intl Investors holds 1.52 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.