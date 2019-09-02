Beech Hill Advisors Has Increased By $332,640 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Shorts Down By 5.82%

Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) had a decrease of 5.82% in short interest. RTIX’s SI was 1.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.82% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 208,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s short sellers to cover RTIX’s short positions. The SI to Rti Surgical Holdings Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 103,752 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 72.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 3,024 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 7,199 shares with $799,000 value, up from 4,175 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 66,880 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 0.09% or 1,431 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 107,370 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt accumulated 74,647 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 93,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vontobel Asset Management Inc stated it has 2.05 million shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Sky Invest Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 7,753 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 706 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 42,650 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 13,360 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,369 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 5,104 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co has 4,398 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 51,736 shares to 4,350 valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 77,381 shares and now owns 20,506 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 300,600 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability owns 9,591 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 52,200 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 106,983 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0% or 76,766 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,560 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 235,641 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% or 4,427 shares in its portfolio. Products Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 243 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 82,316 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Inc.

