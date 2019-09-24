Beech Hill Advisors Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position as Valuation Rose; As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Its Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 7.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Company owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Co invested in 964 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,616 shares. Advisor Lc stated it has 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 254,500 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 828,086 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13,363 were accumulated by Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 206,241 shares. Farmers Retail Bank owns 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,320 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 45,583 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,229 shares. American Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 922 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 64,433 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.95% or 608,298 shares in its portfolio.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,476 shares to 112,887 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.