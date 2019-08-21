Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $3.40 Million; Catalent (CTLT) Stock Price Rose While Daruma Capital Management Lifted by $629,920 Its Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 551,116 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehearth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,027 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP accumulated 34,480 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Rothschild Investment Il holds 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 158,918 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 3.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 501,847 shares. 56,382 are owned by Atlantic Union National Bank. Private Wealth Prns Limited Com holds 3.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 238,305 shares. Pennsylvania Com reported 158,246 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 260,330 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Management holds 770,619 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 1.05 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

