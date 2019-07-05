Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Its Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $300.62. About 780,073 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $142.46. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,808 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.