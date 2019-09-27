Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding By $460,944; Energy Income Partners Trimmed Sempra Energy (SRE) Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 10,476 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 112,887 shares with $5.07M value, up from 102,411 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $48.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 4.09M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 27.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 80,726 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 214,363 shares with $29.46 million value, down from 295,089 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 1.08M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Share Price Has Gained 127%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire" published on September 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Why Has Applied Materials' Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha" published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Is Micron Stock Set to Jump 30% to $65 Per Share on Earnings? – Investorplace.com" with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $6200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $52.86’s average target is 1.36% above currents $52.15 stock price. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, September 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.66 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.