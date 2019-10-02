Beech Hill Advisors Decreased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Hartford Financial Management Has Raised by $588,000 Its Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 119.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $266.99. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 5.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ride along inside Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) new Skyliner gondolas in Florida (Video) – Triangle Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflixâ€™s Biggest Challengers – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney announces final results for notes tender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 4,567 shares. 151,006 were reported by Lee Danner & Bass. Essex Finance Service invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas & Associate holds 2.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,675 shares. Blair William Il holds 795,192 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Howard Hughes Institute owns 2.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,000 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,404 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd reported 7,510 shares or 5.22% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability reported 0.28% stake. 41,868 are held by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Advisers Incorporated accumulated 51,423 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants owns 64,433 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 105,379 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7.16 million shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,977 shares to 117,937 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Still Bullish On Adobe Despite Bookings Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Selloff Provides Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.