Beech Hill Advisors Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake; Analog Devices Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 303 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 283 cut down and sold stakes in Analog Devices Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 324.13 million shares, down from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Analog Devices Inc in top ten holdings increased from 11 to 18 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 251 Increased: 208 New Position: 95.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.66 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $42.69 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 28.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 1.83 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 10.11 million shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 7.52% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Llc has invested 5.81% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 820,650 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Raymond James. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,828 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Company. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 177.22 million shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.48 million shares. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 0.94% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3.74M shares stake. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 17,527 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Bank owns 354,861 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Whittier Com stated it has 119,902 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 77,903 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,638 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 202,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

