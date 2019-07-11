Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Its Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $13.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.55. About 2.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 3.73M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.02 billion for 11.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,276 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Company. The California-based Guild Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 3.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meritage Port holds 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 53,813 shares. Willis Counsel has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.24% or 198,861 shares. Albert D Mason reported 23,179 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 18.39M shares. Tributary owns 17,510 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 1.23M shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Management Lc has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Company accumulated 112,603 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 27,669 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation has 8,811 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 0.2% or 12,024 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 96.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Lc owns 11,516 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dakota Wealth invested in 0.91% or 4,691 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542 shares. Conning invested in 0.52% or 9,384 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,758 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 5.35 million shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Karp Cap Mngmt Corp reported 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 300 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 619,682 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,197 shares. Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 4.51% or 7,173 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank holds 18,836 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 142,667 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 5,491 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.