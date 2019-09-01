Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.32 Million as Shares Rose; Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Ct has invested 6.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 40,642 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Ima Wealth owns 1.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,479 shares. Kessler Investment Gp Llc holds 3.62% or 19,069 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment holds 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 262,829 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 87,486 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Com holds 3.34% or 28,675 shares. Kempen Management Nv has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,726 shares. First Dallas Inc has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,209 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Com has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 111,518 shares. Cutler Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,150 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt reported 24,083 shares. Crossvault Limited Co owns 53,237 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).