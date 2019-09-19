Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Valuation Rose; Jefferies Group Has Raised Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $1.93 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 36,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 72,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, up from 35,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 583,606 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 118,522 shares to 152,678 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 39,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,310 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,050 shares to 120,919 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

